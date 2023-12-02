A man has been pronounced deceased following a fire in midtown Toronto on Saturday morning.

According to Toronto Fire, the blaze broke out in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Forest Hill Road just after 5:20 a.m. The two-alarm fire, at a residential three-storey structure, produced “heavy smoke and flame,” firefighters said.

Police said the fire was extinguished just after 10:30 a.m. A deceased male was found in the home. No further identifying information has been released.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.