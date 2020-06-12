

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male victim has been pronounced dead on scene after an apparent shooting in a parking lot outside a Mississauga hotel on Friday morning.

Police were called to the Monte Carlo Inn on Dundas Street near Wharton Way at around 8 a.m.

Once on scene, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle.

Paramedics were dispatched but the victim was not transported to hospital.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a white car in the back corner of the parking lot with multiple bullet holes in its driver’s side window.

Police say that there is currently a large officer presence in the area as they investigate the shooting.

No information has been released about possible suspects at this time.