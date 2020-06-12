CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man pronounced dead on scene after shooting outside Mississauga motel
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 12, 2020 9:13AM EDT
A male victim has been pronounced dead on scene after an apparent shooting in a parking lot outside a Mississauga hotel on Friday morning.
Police were called to the Monte Carlo Inn on Dundas Street near Wharton Way at around 8 a.m.
Once on scene, they located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle.
Paramedics were dispatched but the victim was not transported to hospital.
Aerial footage of the scene shows a white car in the back corner of the parking lot with multiple bullet holes in its driver’s side window.
Police say that there is currently a large officer presence in the area as they investigate the shooting.
No information has been released about possible suspects at this time.