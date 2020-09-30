Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly punched another man in the face after being questioned about why he wasn’t wearing a mask while inside a Flemingdon Park convenience store.

Police say that the victim was inside a convenience store in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area on the night of Sept. 18 when an unknown man entered the premises without a mask.

The victim then questioned the man about why he wasn’t wearing a mask. Police say that the suspect, in turn, punched the victim in the face, breaking some of his teeth.

The suspect is described as 22 or 23 years old, tall with brown skin and black hair. He was last seen wearing brown clothing and is possibly called Faisel, according to police. It is also believed that he speaks Dari.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).