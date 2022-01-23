Man rushed to hospital after being found with life-threatening injuries in midtown Toronto
Published Sunday, January 23, 2022 11:31PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found seriously injured in midtown Toronto Sunday night.
Police said they received reports of a man lying on the ground near Avenue Road and College View Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West.
Upon arrival, they located a man with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre. There is no word on his condition.
The nature of his injuries is not immediately known.