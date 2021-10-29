Man rushed to hospital after collision in Pickering
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.
Published Friday, October 29, 2021 10:59PM EDT
A collision in Pickering Friday night left a male pedestrian seriously injured, Durham police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bayly Street and Liverpool Road after a pedestrian was struck.
Police say the victim, a man in his 60s, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.
Roads in the area are closed for police investigation.