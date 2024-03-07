Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Etobicoke condo
A police cruiser parked outside a condo building in Etobicoke after a shooting on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Published Thursday, March 7, 2024 9:04PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2024 9:22PM EST
A man has been critically injured after being shot inside a condo building in Etobicoke Thursday night.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of The West Mall and Eva Road, west of Highway 427, shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.