A man has been seriously injured after being shot in St. James Town Sunday evening.

Toronto police say officers responded to a shooting call near Parliament Street and Wellesley Street East just after 8 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say they found a loaded firearm and shell casings at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

This is the seventh shooting in the city this weekend, including three that were fatal.