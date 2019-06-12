

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after he showed up at an Oshawa gas station seeking help following a stabbing.

Police were called to the Shell station near Stevenson Road and King Street at around 3 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the victim had a stab wound to his chest.

Police say that they are unsure where the stabbing actually took place.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.