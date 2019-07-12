

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds after an incident in downtown Hamilton late Thursday night.

Police say that a citizen in the vicinity of York Blvd. and MacNab Street called for help just before 11 p.m. after noticing a male in the area who was bleeding from his head.

Police say that the victim was found with apparent stab wounds in multiple areas of his body and was transported to hospital for treatment.

There were initial reports that his injuries were the result of a robbery, however police say that details remains unconfirmed.

An investigation is ongoing.