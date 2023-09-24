Man rushed to hospital following Newtonbrook stabbing
Published Sunday, September 24, 2023 10:23PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital following an incident in Toronto’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood.
Police say they received the call for a stabbing just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, near the intersection of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue.
When they arrived on scene, police located a man in his 20s with a stab wound.
No suspect description has been released. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.