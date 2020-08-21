

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Bloor Street and Cawthra Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. after a man was shot.

Initial reports suggest that occupants of a vehicle is firing shots at another vehicle, police say.

A male victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Officers have located evidence of gunfire, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police have closed Bloor Street between Cawthra Road and Vermouth Avenue.

More to come...