Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after north Toronto stabbing
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Saturday, July 8, 2023 2:47PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Saturday afternoon.
Officers said they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Van Horne avenues, just south of Finch Avenue, shortly before 2 p.m.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said paramedics are on scene, and a man is in custody.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.