An adult male has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after a daylight shooting in North York.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. near Signet and Ormont drives, police say.

The victim was transported via emergency run.

All lanes are currently blocked on Signet Drive between Garyray and Ormont drives due to the police investigation.

Footage from the scene suggests that the shooting may have taken place outside an industrial plaza on the west side of Signet Drive.

There are several evidence markers on the ground in the plaza parking lot and a heavy police presence is visible in the area.

There are no details on suspects at this time.