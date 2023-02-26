Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in west end
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Sunday, February 26, 2023 8:24PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s west end on Sunday evening.
Police say they were called to the area of Jane Street and Gordon MacKay Road, just south of Highway 401, following reports that someone had been stabbed.
Officers located a man with serious injuries who was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Police say the suspect fled area but no description has been released.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.