A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s east end, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to the area of Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, police located a man in a building with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.