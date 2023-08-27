A suspect is outstanding after a person was reportedly stabbed in the back late Sunday afternoon in North York.

Toronto police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 4:41 p.m. for reports of someone who had been stabbed.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a man in his 30s to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, but could not confirm exactly where the victim was stabbed.

Police said that the suspect fled in an unknown direction in a vehicle, which they described as "possibly" black Honda Civic.

Anyone with further information should contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.