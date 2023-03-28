Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. near Unity and Ridgeway drives.
According to police, a pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.