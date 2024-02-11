One man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in the northwest end of the city, Toronto paramedics say.

It happened near Dixon Road and Carlingview Drive early Sunday morning.

In a post on social media, police said the driver was unconscious following the crash and his cellphone’s crash detection technology placed the call to emergency responders.

His injuries are believed to be serious but he was taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics confirmed.