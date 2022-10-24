Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in Scarborough
Toronto police investigate after a shooting in the Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East area in Scarborough on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
A man is seriously injured after being shot near a mall in Scarborough Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. in the Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue East area, near Bridlewood mall, according to police.
Police say they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local trauma centre.
Paramedics say the man’s injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
Police say they are investigating and urge people to use caution in the area, however no suspect information has been released.
