Man seriously injured after reported stabbing in Riverdale
Paramedics say one male in his 20s was rushed to hospital following a reported stabbing near Queen Street and the Don Valley Parkway.
Published Saturday, August 22, 2020 7:08AM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a reported stabbing in Riverdale early this morning.
The incident occurred on Baseball Place, in the area of Queen Street and the Don Valley Parkway, shortly before 3 a.m.Paramedics told CP24 that one male in his 20s was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening, paramedics added.
Police have not released any details about the incident and no suspect information has been provided.