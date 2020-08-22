A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a reported stabbing in Riverdale early this morning.

The incident occurred on Baseball Place, in the area of Queen Street and the Don Valley Parkway, shortly before 3 a.m.Paramedics told CP24 that one male in his 20s was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening, paramedics added.

Police have not released any details about the incident and no suspect information has been provided.