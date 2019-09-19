Man seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating a shooting in Hamilton's East End that left one man seriously injured. (David Ritchie)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:49PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Hamilton’s East End.
Emergency crews were called just before 6:15 p.m. in the area of Reid Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, a male victim was located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man has been taken to hospital.
Two masked suspects were seen running to a black Dodge Charger and fled the scene, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers.