Man seriously injured after stabbing downtown
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 5:31AM EDT
A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the downtown core.
It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. near Sherbourne and Dundas streets.
Police told CP24 that the victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed in the thigh.
He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police have not released a detailed suspect description.