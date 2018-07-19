

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the downtown core.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. near Sherbourne and Dundas streets.

Police told CP24 that the victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was stabbed in the thigh.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police have not released a detailed suspect description.