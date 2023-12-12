Man seriously injured after stabbing in Ajax
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2023 8:48PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2023 8:52PM EST
A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Ajax, Ont., Durham police say.
It happened in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Kings Crescent on Tuesday.
Officers said the victim was sent to a Toronto-area hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police said it is an ongoing investigation.