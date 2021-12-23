Man seriously injured after stabbing in city's east end
Published Thursday, December 23, 2021 5:29AM EST
One man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the city's east end early Thursday morning.
It happened near Coxwell Avenue and O'Connor Drive at around 12:17 a.m.
Police located one male victim at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital via emergency run but paramedics say he is expected to survive.
Police say the suspect fled the area and no arrests have been made.