

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was rushed to a trauma centre this morning with serious injuries after a stabbing near a commercial plaza in Markham.

The incident occurred near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

York Regional Police say a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the area and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who has security or dash camera footage to contact investigators.

The area was closed to traffic this morning for the police investigation.