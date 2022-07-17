A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.

At around 8:40 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Danforth Road and Main Street.

Officers responded and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was then transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services, police said.

There’s no information so far about possible suspects.

Roads have been closed in the area as officers investigate the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch with investigators.

The shooting marks at least the third incidence of gun violence in the city this weekend after two shootings just hours apart in the Entertainment District Saturday evening and overnight.

One shooting just outside Scotiabank Arena left a male victim dead, while the other at a club on King Street West seriously injured a man and woman in their 20s.