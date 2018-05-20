

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after one man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing at Spadina Station Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. at the station, near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one man to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the stabbing may have taken place in the pedestrian tunnel at the busy station.

Subway trains on lines 1 are currently bypassing Spadina Station because of the investigation, the TTC said.

It is not known how long the transit suspension will last.