Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Thursday, April 6, 2023 11:21PM EDT
A man is seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto on Thursday evening.
Toronto police said they responded to a stabbing in the area of Dundas Street West and Chestnut Street, east of University Avenue.
Officers arrived to locate a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, and there is no word on his condition.
Police have not released suspect information.