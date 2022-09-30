Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing; suspect in custody
Friday, September 30, 2022
A stabbing in downtown Toronto on Friday evening sent one man to hospital.
Police responded to reports of an altercation and a stabbing in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area at around 8:44 p.m.
Officers arrived to locate a man stabbed. Paramedics said they rushed the victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said they subsequently took another man into custody.