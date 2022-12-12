A man was rushed to a Toronto hospital late Sunday night following a fire at a small encampment under the Gardiner Expressway, near Spadina Avenue.

Firefighters were called to that area just before midnight for reports of debris on fire.

Toronto fire told CP24 that a single tent set up there was not affected.

One patient was taken to a burn centre, according to Toronto paramedics.

This individual, whom they described as an adult male, is listed in serious condition, they said.

Toronto police are currently holding the scene as the investigation into what happened begins.

The Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified.

On Nov. 26, emergency responders rushed to a vacated encampment under the Bathurst Street bridge, at Fort York Boulevard, after several loud explosions and a smoky fire. Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said several blown up propane tanks were located at that scene.

No human beings were injured in that incident, however a pigeon was seriously hurt.

More to come. This is a developing story.