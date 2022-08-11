One person has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Etobicoke.

Police were called to Dixon Road and Islington Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and a man was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

He was transported in serious, but stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Few other details have been released so far.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.