Man seriously injured in Etobicoke stabbing
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Thursday, March 16, 2023 11:27PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Etobicoke, police say.
It happened at a residence in the area of Dixon Road and Highway 401 just after 10:30 p.m.
Police say the victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
There is no immediate word on his condition.
Toronto paramedics say they took a second victim, a woman, to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not released information on a possible suspect.