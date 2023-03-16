A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Etobicoke, police say.

It happened at a residence in the area of Dixon Road and Highway 401 just after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no immediate word on his condition.

Toronto paramedics say they took a second victim, a woman, to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect.