

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in Flemingdon Park on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and St. Denis Drive at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say the victim was located in a different area than where the shooting took place.

He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers also found evidence of gunfire, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

There are reports of the shots being fired from a black car, police say.

Police are investigating.