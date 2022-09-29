Man seriously injured in midtown Toronto stabbing
Published Thursday, September 29, 2022 8:32PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in midtown Toronto.
Police were called to the Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road area shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a stabbing.
When they arrived, officers located a man believed to be in his 30s injured.
Paramedics said they transported the victim to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
No suspect information has been released.