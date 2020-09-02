Man seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that left a man with serious injuries.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 9:15PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 2, 2020 9:18PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Mississauga.
Police say they responded to the area of Darcel Avenue and Dunrankin Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.
He was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.