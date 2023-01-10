A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Mississauga, Peel police say.

It occurred in the area of Hurontario Street and Fairview Road, south of Central Parkway East, at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Peel paramedics say they transported the victim to hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a male suspect believed to be in his 30s with shoulder-length hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a green coat.