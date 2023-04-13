Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Mississauga
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Thursday, April 13, 2023 8:40PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2023 8:40PM EDT
A man has been transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Mississauga Thursday night.
A tweet issued by Peel Regional Police said the crash was reported at 7:20 p.m. at Promontory Crescent and Burnhamthorpe Road.
The motorcycle was the only motor vehicle involved, police say.