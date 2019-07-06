

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition after he was shot in an industrial part of North York on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to Martin Ross Avenue and Alness Street sometime before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

Paramedics said they took him to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Investigators blocked Martin Ross Avenue from Flint Road to Alness Street to conduct a search.

Witnesses told police a black vehicle fled the scene after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-3200.