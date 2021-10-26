A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in North York.

Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue and Highway 400 shortly before 8 p.m.

Officers responded to an address on Leila Jackson Terrace and located an adult male victim.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they rushed a man in his 60s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police are investigating.