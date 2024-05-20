A man has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in Scarborough on Monday night, say Toronto paramedics.

The incident happened in the Malvern neighbourhood, near Tapscott Road and Melford Drive, south of Finch Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with stab wounds.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported an adult male in serious condition to a trauma centre. Police described the victim’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

Investigators are searching for a Black male in his 30s with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.