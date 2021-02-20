Man seriously injured in shooting in CityPlace condo lobby
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, February 20, 2021 11:54PM EST
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Toronto’s CityPlace neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to a building near Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way, east of Bathurst Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man shot in the leg.
Police said they located the victim in the lobby of the building.
He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
There is no suspect information at this time.