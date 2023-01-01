Toronto police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Greektown area.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Danforth Avenue, near Fenwick Avenue, which is just east of Logan Avenue.

Toronto paramedics confirmed that they transported an adult male to a local trauma hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 28-year-old man was shot in the upper leg. They told CP24 that he is in stable condition.

Information is not yet available on suspects.

Danforth Avenue was closed between Carlaw and Logan avenues as police investigated, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.