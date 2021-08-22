A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot near the boundary between Vaughan and Toronto early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they received 911 calls for a shooting around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Highway 400 north and Steeles Avenue West.

A man in his 20s was reportedly shot in the arm.

Police said he was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available but investigators asked anyone driving in that area during the time of the incident with an active dashboard camera to contact 31 Division.