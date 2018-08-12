

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being found with stab wounds at an LCBO in the city’s east end.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Agincourt Mall, near Sheppard Avenue and Kennedy Road.

Police said the victim went to the LCBO after being stabbed, but they could not say where exactly the stabbing took place.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a man believed to be in his 40s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Toronto police are investigating the incident and are asking any potential witnesses who were in the area at the time to contact investigators.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to show that the victim was not in fact stabbed inside in the LCBO.