Man seriously injured in stabbing at College Station
Officials on the scene of a stabbing at College Station on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
Share:
Published Friday, January 5, 2024 7:37PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2024 7:37PM EST
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at College subway station Friday evening.
Toronto police received the call for the stabbing at the TTC Line 1 station shortly before 7 p.m.
Police say the victim was stabbed in a stairwell.
He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.
Meanwhile, officers are looking for a suspect who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white and red shoes.
Trains are bypassing the station due to the incident.