A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed at College subway station Friday evening.

Toronto police received the call for the stabbing at the TTC Line 1 station shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say the victim was stabbed in a stairwell.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, officers are looking for a suspect who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white and red shoes.

Trains are bypassing the station due to the incident.