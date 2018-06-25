

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting inside an apartment building on Sherbourne Street in the city’s downtown core early this morning.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Det. Rob Choe said officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived on scene, Choe said the lifeless body of a man with “trauma” was found in a third-floor unit.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Choe said investigators are still in the early stages of the investigation and police are not yet able to provide any information about possible suspects.

The man is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s but the name of the victim has been released.

Choe said there are several video cameras inside the building that could assist in the investigation.

“We are sifting through that right now, reviewing some footage and hopefully we will have something for you later this afternoon,” Choe said.

The detective added that the scene appears to be “contained to the unit” where the victim was found.

Choe could not say if the victim lived at the apartment building.

“That’s tough to say at this point without a positive ID,” he noted. “I think within the next couple of hours we should be able to confirm his ID.”

Choe also could not say if anyone was with the victim at the time of the shooting.

“That is something we are trying to ascertain,” he said.

“We are trying to speak to everybody, canvass for witnesses to determine and confirm who may have been at the address.”

Amie Phillips, a resident of the building who claims to have known the victim for decades, said the man lived in the west end but visited friends at the Sherbourne Street apartment complex from time to time.

She described the victim as a “family man” who had lost a son in a fatal collision one year ago.

“He tragically died a year to the date that his son did,” Phillips said.

She said she heard the shots ring out early Monday morning but wasn’t quite sure what the noise was.

“I heard two bangs and then a pause… and then I heard two more bangs,” she said.

“I thought maybe a garbage truck was close by or something so kind of brushed it off.”