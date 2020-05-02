

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man who allegedly stabbed three other people after getting into a car crash with them in Mississauga was shot and critically wounded by police on Saturday morning.

Peel Region Paramedics said they were called to a location in the Cawthra and Burnhamthorpe roads area at 9:14 a.m.

Peel Regional Police Const. Danny Marttini said that two cars containing a total of five people collided and then one of the occupants fled the scene and was eventually found in the backyard of a nearby home on Holden Crescent.

Marttini said officers found the man sometime after 9:22 a.m. and he was allegedly brandishing a knife, near a shed in the backyard of a home.

“Unfortunately an altercation did ensue between that male and our officers and shots were fired,” she said.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he remains under police watch.

The Special Investigations Unit was called to probe the cirucmstances of the shooting.

Back at the crash scene, Marttini said officers located two men and one woman, each suffering stab wounds.

She said police allege the man shot by police stabbed all three of them.

One man is in critical condition while the other man and woman are in serious condition.

The relationship between the parties is still under investigation.

Numerous officers were seen across the roadway on Saturday, including multiple cruisers and a mobile command centre.

The Special Investigations Unit is called to investigate any interaction between police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.