Toronto police say that a man is being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after an apparent altercation between two drivers in Scarborough.

The shooting happened near Bellamy and Ellesmere roads at around 1 p.m.

Police say that they were initially called to the area for an altercation between two drivers.

A man was then found at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say that there is an investigation underway in the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Keele Street that is “linked” to earlier shooting.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact investigators.