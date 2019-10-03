

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say a man they found injured in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood on Wednesday night was attacked by two men who shot him in the legs and buttocks while his girlfriend looked on.

Toronto police at 23 Division say they were called to the corner of Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive after 10 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots heard.

They arrived to find a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the man was in front of an apartment complex when he was approached by two black male suspects wearing hoodies.

Police allege the suspects drew guns and shot the man in his legs and buttocks while his girlfriend watched.

They then fled the scene.