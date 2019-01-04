

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three men have been charged with attempted murder and two handguns were seized in connection with an incident last month where a group of men opened fire on two victims, hitting one and then running him over with a vehicle.

Toronto police say that on Dec. 18, 2018, at about 4 p.m., two men were walking in a parking lot in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area.

A vehicle with three men inside pulled up alongside them and investigators said some sort of verbal interaction occurred.

Police allege the males in the vehicle fired at least one handgun at the two men in the parking lot, striking one of them in the head.

The victim then fell to the ground and the driver of the vehicle with the suspects inside allegedly drove over the victim, dragging him “several feet.”

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital where he was treated and later stabilized.

His friend survived the encounter without sustaining injuries.

Three days later, a suspect identified as Stefian Grcevic, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and ten other offences.

On Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle which led to the arrest of two other men: Filmon Fesshaghirgis, 20, and Janai Alexander, 22.

Both men face charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent to wound and possession of a prohibited device.

Two other men in the vehicle at the time of the arrest were also charged.

Two firearms, a Ruger 9mm P85 pistol and a Heckler and Koch P2000 handgun were also seized in the course of the investigation.

All five men charged in the investigation are scheduled to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Friday.